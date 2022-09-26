Man arrested for two Rochester burglaries pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with a pair of burglaries is taking a plea deal.
Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, has pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and is set to be sentenced on October 27. A second count of third-degree burglary will likely be dismissed at that time.
Tur was arrested in October 2021 and accused of breaking into an unlocked car in the 400 block of 8 ½ Avenue NW and stealing keys, a jacket, and gift cards, then going into storage lockers at Knob Hill Condos in the 400 block of 6th Avenue SW and stealing some tools.
Police say surveillance video of the robbery at the condos led them to Tur, who was arrested at a warming center. Court documents state Tur was homeless at the time of the burglaries.