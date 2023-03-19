Man arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Marshalltown man

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder for the death of a 27-year-old in Marshalltown.
The City of Marshalltown Police Department says at 4:03 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement responded to 618 West Boone Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that someone had been injured and was not breathing.
When officers got there, they found 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest of Marshalltown dead.
An autopsy on Saturday revealed Forest died from a gunshot wound.
On Sunday, law enforcement arrested 20-year-old Amarrion Demeir Isom and charged him with murder in the first degree. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail.