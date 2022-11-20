 Skip to main content
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County

Noah Foster

Noah Foster

OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander.

Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah Arnold Foster, 23.  He was last seen running southbound towards the 400 block of Minnesota Street.

The Sheriff's Office issued a statement asking for the public's help in locating Foster, but shortly after that message was issued the Sheriff's Office says it located Foster and arrested him without incident.

No other details about the stabbing have been released.

