Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa could bring gusty winds and heavy rain this
afternoon...

At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester, Minnesota
to near Edgewood, Iowa. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph along with localized heavy rain
with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust of 43 mph was recently measured at
the Rochester Airport and several automated gauges south of
Rochester have already received over an inch of rain.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Heavy rain could lead to quick water
rises in ditches and streams.

Locations impacted include...
Rochester, Austin, Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New
Hampton, Dodge Center, West Union, Preston, Elkader, Mantorville,
Kasson, Stewartville, Byron, Chatfield, Spring Valley, Eyota and
Nashua.

People attending the Party in the Park in Charles City and the
Mitchell County Fair in Osage should pay close attention to these
storms and be prepared to seek shelter if needed.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and
229.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Man arrested for robbing an Austin gas station is sentenced

Derek Leichtnam

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for robbing a gas station has been sentenced.

Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm.  Charges of third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Leichtnam was accused of breaking broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022.  Austin Police say he stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.

After identifying Leichtnam from security video, law enforcement arrested him and days a search of Leichtnam’s home found a 50 caliber muzzle load rifle, 0.22 caliber ammunition, several marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia.  Law enforcement says Leichtnam has a previous felony conviction for drug possession in 2007.

He has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.  Leichtnam must also pay $4,756.29 in restitution.

