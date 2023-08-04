Man arrested for robbing an Austin gas station is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested for robbing a gas station has been sentenced.
Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm. Charges of third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Leichtnam was accused of breaking broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022. Austin Police say he stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
After identifying Leichtnam from security video, law enforcement arrested him and days a search of Leichtnam’s home found a 50 caliber muzzle load rifle, 0.22 caliber ammunition, several marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement says Leichtnam has a previous felony conviction for drug possession in 2007.
He has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service. Leichtnam must also pay $4,756.29 in restitution.