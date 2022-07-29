Man arrested for pulling out a handgun during an argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument that led to a gun being drawn has landed a man in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
Umon Moore, 25 of Waltham, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.
The Rochester Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Village Circle SE just before 11 pm Tuesday. Investigators say the female renter of the home got into an argument with the daughter of the home’s owner. The argument eventually involved Moore, a friend of the renter, and the son of the home’s owner.
Witnesses say Moore pulled out a handgun during the dispute, with some saying he pointed it at the owner’s son and others saying he just displayed the gun.
Law enforcement began looking for Moore and say they arrested him after a traffic stop a little after 8 am Thursday on Highway 56 near Hayfield. Officers say Moore had a handgun in his waistband when he was arrested.