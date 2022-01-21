 Skip to main content
Man arrested for Mason City convenience store break-in

Brock Casady

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of breaking into a Mason City convenience store has been arrested.

Brock Michael Casady, 36 of Marshalltown, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.  He’s charged with third-degree burglary for allegedly cutting a hole in the bathroom ceiling to get into the Yesway in the 1400 block of 4th Street SE in Mason City.

Law enforcement says Casady illegally entered the Yesway around 1:30 am on July 7, 2021, stole $204.48 worth of merchandise, and tried to remove the safe from the business.

Casady was arrested Thursday.

