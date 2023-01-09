Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road.
Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022, and drove down a closed road. Court documents state the road was blocked off and clearly not open to traffic.
Law enforcement says as Harden drove down the road, his vehicle’s tires sank into newly laid concrete that wasn’t dry yet. Investigators say Harden went down the road, leaving tracks behind him, then turned around and went back.
Prosecutors say Harden caused $268,860.72 in damage to the road.