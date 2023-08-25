Man arrested for dealing meth near a Clear Lake school

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been accused of selling drugs near a Cerro Gordo County school.
Richard Terry Latham, 65 of Mason City, is charged with distributing drugs near a school and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Law enforcement says Latham distributed methamphetamine to someone under the age of 15 sometime during November or December 2022. Court documents state the drug sale happened on 10th Avenue North within 1,000 feet of property comprising a public or private elementary or secondary school.
A criminal complaint was filed against Latham on July 24. He was arrested Thursday.