Man arrested for dealing drugs in southern Minnesota now faces federal prosecution

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A man arrested for dealing drugs in southern Minnesota is now facing federal charges.
Dominque Lamar Breham, 35 of Janesville, was arrested in Blue Earth County in March. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says Breham was the passenger in a vehicle parked in a parking lot in Mankato. Agents say they noticed other people would approach the vehicle, get in, and then leave after a short time.
The MRVDTF says it determined, working with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, that Breham was selling drugs. He was searched and deputies say they found 62.6 grams of cocaine and 790 pills suspected of being counterfeit oxycodone. The pills were blue and imprinted with M30.
Investigators say such fake oxy pills have been known to contain the deadly drug fentanyl.
Breham was charged in Blue Earth County with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs. Those charges have now been dismissed to allow for Breham’s federal prosecution.
He has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Breham’s federal trial is scheduled to start on October 2.