Man arrested for deadly crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a fatal crash in Chickasaw County.
Curtis Allen Williams, 38, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, eluding, OWI, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating a non-registered vehicle, failure to maintain control, and speeding.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says Williams refused to pull over for a deputy at 1:14 am on September 26, 2022. A chase began in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 63, reached speeds of over 105 miles per hour, and ended when Williams failed to navigate a curve near northbound mile marker 196 and rolled his vehicle into the ditch.
An 18-year-old passenger was killed in the crash and Williams was taken to MercyOne in New Hampton for treatment of his injuries. An investigation lasting several months has now led to the filing of criminal charges against Williams.