Man arrested for cocaine and lots of cash in Rochester pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now scheduled to stand trial over pounds of cocaine and tens of thousands of dollars found in Rochester.
Roberto Alejandro Torres Nieves, 32 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs. He was arrested on February 14 after the search of a home in the 3700 block of Kenosha Drive NW.
Rochester police say the search found more than seven pounds of cocaine and $55,000 in cash.
Torres Nieves’ trial is now set to begin on November 14.