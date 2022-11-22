Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City.
Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
A criminal complaint says Smith assaulted another man a little before 1 am on that date in the 800 block of 9th Street NE. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then hit the victim in the face and head repeatedly with a tire iron. Investigators say the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip, and other minor cuts to his face.