Man arrested for beating a woman and setting her Rudd home on fire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for savagely beating his girlfriend and setting her home on fire.
Tyrone Earl Jones, 33 of Mason City, has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson, domestic abuse assault, third-degree theft, and false imprisonment. Law enforcement says Jones attacked his girlfriend at her home in Rudd on Saturday.
Court documents state Jones kicked the victim in the face, back, and back of the head, strangled her to the point she lost consciousness, and burnt her with a cigarette. Investigators say Jones then stole two phones and started a fire at his girlfriend’s home before leaving.
The woman also accuses Jones of tying her hands and feet to her bed with rope on a previous occasion.
Jones has been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $33,000 bond.