Man arrested for attempted murder after law enforcement gunfire in Hardin County

ACKLEY, Iowa – A man has been charged with attempted murder after an officer-involved shooting in Hardin County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call around 3:55 am Thursday about someone having a mental crisis in Ackley. A deputy was sent to respond, with assistance from an Eldora police officer.
Law enforcement says contact was made around 5 am with a man holding a knife. The man, identified as Cristian Alejandro Larios, 22 of Ackley, was shot with a taser but allegedly attacked law enforcement with the knife.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says both officers fired their weapons as Larios retreated into a basement. He surrendered shortly after that and was taken into custody.
DCI says no one was injured in this incident. Larios was taken to the Hardin County Jail and booked for attempted murder.
