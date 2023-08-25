Man arrested for arson after Mason City apartment fire sends one to the hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa – An overnight apartment fire that sent someone to the hospital had led to a man being arrested for arson.
The Mason City Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at 24 5th Street SW just after 1:30 pm Friday. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see smoke coming from the apartment.
The Fire Department says the building’s sprinkler system kept the flames under control until crews were able to fully extinguish the fire. The interior of one apartment sustained fire, smoke, and water damage but adjacent units were undamaged.
The Fire Department says one person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Building residents were able to return to their apartments for the night.
Patrick D. Martinson, 48 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. He's accused of setting a fire inside his room. Martinson is being held on $25,000 bond.
Crews remained at the scene for almost four hours.