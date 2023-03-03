 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for 2020 gunfire in Charles City

  • Updated
  • 0
Romel Price

Romel Price

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An arrest is made over gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020.

Romel Allen Price, 23 of Lafayette, Indiana, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.  He was arrested Thursday in Cook County, Illinois, and transported back to the Floyd County Jail.  Price is being held on $10,000 cash bond.

Price is accused of firing a gun on June 13, 2020, in the 600 block of North Iowa Street in Charles City.  Law enforcement says Price threatened three people and then fired a gun several times into a nearby parked vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you