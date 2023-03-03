Man arrested for 2020 gunfire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An arrest is made over gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020.
Romel Allen Price, 23 of Lafayette, Indiana, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested Thursday in Cook County, Illinois, and transported back to the Floyd County Jail. Price is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
Price is accused of firing a gun on June 13, 2020, in the 600 block of North Iowa Street in Charles City. Law enforcement says Price threatened three people and then fired a gun several times into a nearby parked vehicle.