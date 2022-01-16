Man arrested after short car chase in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A man ends up in jail after a short chase Saturday night ends in a crash.
Clay Douglas Kalvig, 33 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of driving while barred, eluding law enforcement, and interference with official acts.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Kalvig over around 8:46 pm Saturday but Kalvig refused to stop and that led to a brief pursuit. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ended when Kalvig lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree near the intersection of 1st Street NW and North Taylor Avenue, disabling his vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says Kalvig tried to run away but was quickly caught by a deputy.
The Mason City Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this incident. No injuries are reported.