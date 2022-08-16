Man arrested after Rochester gunfire pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after gunfire is pleading not guilty to gun and domestic assault charges.
Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38 of Cannon Falls, is now set to stand trial May 1, 2023, for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
He was arrested on May 13 after a report of a woman firing a gun in the 1500 block of Bahama Ct. NW. Rochester police say a woman told them she accidentally fire into the ground. Officers searched the location and found numerous firearms and evidence of drug use. That evidence led to the arrest of Moulton.