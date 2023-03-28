Man arrested after rare drug lab found in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT, Minn. – A months-long investigation has discovered an unusual drug lab in southern Minnesota.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) says it believed a Victor Wang, 46 of Nerstrand, had been selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the Rice County area. A search of Wang’s home was conducted on March 21 and CRDVOTF says he was arrested with roughly 28 grams of meth in his pocket.
Agents say they found two slow cookers in Wang’s basement filled with a red-colored liquid/sludge, precursor chemicals near the crockpots, rags that are often used as filters in drug labs, containers of lye, and tree bark and roots in Wang’s garage. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were called in and they concluded Wang was running a dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, lab in his basement.
Law enforcement says DMT is a hallucinogenic drug similar to LSD that is extracted from bark and plants. CRDVOTF says well over 100 grams of DMT were found in Wang’s home.
“Coming across a DMT lab is extremely rare,” Says CRDVOTG Commander Scott O’Brien. “These labs create major risks to public safety. I’m proud of the collaborative effort by all the agencies involved that worked together to remove the lab from the community.”
Investigators say packaging materials, scales, a small amount of marijuana, two grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two shotguns, and a rifle were also found in Wang’s home. Wang has prior convictions and is banned from possessing firearms.
Wang has been arrested and is facing multiple drug and gun felonies in Rice County. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.