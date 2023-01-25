Man arrested after Mason City shooting pleads guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a weekend shooting injured one person is pleading guilty.
Reggie Isiah Williams, 32 of Mason City, is now set to be sentenced on March 20 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Mason City police say they found a male victim shot multiple times the morning of September 4, 2022, in the 100 block of 10th Street NW. The victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers say their investigation led them to search a home in the 900 block of N. Washington Avenue where a handgun was found. Williams was arrested during the search.