Man arrested after Mason City shooting is pleading not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a man arrested after a weekend shooting in Mason City.
Reggie Isiah Williams, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm as a felony as a habitual offender.
Police say they found a male victim shot the morning of September 4 in the 100 block of 10th Street NW. Court documents state the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to be taken to the hospital.
The investigation led police to search a home in the 900 block of N. Washington Avenue where officers say they found a handgun. Williams was arrested during the search.
His trial is set to start on December 20.