 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Man arrested after Mason City shooting is pleading not guilty

  • 0
Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for a man arrested after a weekend shooting in Mason City.

Reggie Isiah Williams, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm as a felony as a habitual offender.

Police say they found a male victim shot the morning of September 4 in the 100 block of 10th Street NW.  Court documents state the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to be taken to the hospital.

The investigation led police to search a home in the 900 block of N. Washington Avenue where officers say they found a handgun.  Williams was arrested during the search.

His trial is set to start on December 20.

Tags

Recommended for you