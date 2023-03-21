Man arrested after Mason City shooting gets probation

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a shooting in Mason City has been sentenced.
Mason City police say a male victim was shot multiple times the morning of September 4, 2022. Officers found the victim in the 100 block of 10th Street NW and took him to the hospital for treatment.
Court documents say an investigation into the shooting led to the search of a home in the 900 block of N. Washington Avenue. Police say a handgun was found and Reggie Isiah Williams, 32 of Mason City, was arrested.
Williams eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.