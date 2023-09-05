Man and child hurt when UTV crashes into car in rural Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO, Iowa – A car and a UTV collided Monday evening, injuring two people.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6:42 pm near the intersection of Zinnia Avenue and 150th Street. Investigators say Jessie Sue Bichel, 31 of Appleton, Wisconsin, was driving south and turned right into a field drive when her car was crashed into by the UTV driven by Cody Alan Baxter, 38 of Dougherty.
The Sheriff’s Office says Baxter was trying to pass Bichel on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred.
Cody Baxter and his nine-year-old passenger were both hurt in the crash and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by private vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office says Cody Baxter has been cited for failure to maintain or use a safety belt.
Rockwell EMS assisted with this incident.