Man accused of trying to shoot Rochester police pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial date is set for a man accused of firing a gun while Rochester police arrested him.
David Ray Collier, 34 of Kellogg, is charged with first-degree assault on a member of law enforcement, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a firearm while chemically dependent, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree drug possession, attempt to disarm a peace officer, and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.
Collier was arrested a little after 12:17 am on February 15, 2023, at a hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE. Officers were called to the location by a report of people with guns on the property. The Rochester Police Department says Collier was identified as having a firearm and officers followed him into a laundry room.
Court documents state Collier pulled out a weapon as officers restrained him and fired it. No police officers were hit and a bullet hole was left in the floor. Collier also allegedly grabbed an officer’s Taser and pulled the trigger.
Collier’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 9.
Court documents list 10 previous felony convictions for him in Wabasha, Dakota, and Olmsted counties.