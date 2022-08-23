Man accused of shooting at Mason City homes now facing federal prosecution

MASON CITY, Iowa - The man arrested for shooting at several homes in Mason City is now facing a federal trial.
Harley Davidson Llewellyn, 43 of Mason City, was accused of firing a gun at homes along 10th Street NE, South Jefferson Avenue, 9th Street NE, and 15th Street SE. The gunfire happened in April and May and investigators say Llewellyn was targeting specific homes.
Llewellyn pleaded not guilty to four counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon. His trial was to start Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
However, Llewellyn has now been indicted for possession of a firearm by a felon in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. This federal charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Llewellyn has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial starting October 17.
To clear the way for his federal prosecution, the state charges against Llewellyn have been dismissed.