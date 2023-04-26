Man accused of shooting at Mason City homes is going to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – It’s a federal prison sentence for a man arrested for shooting at several homes in Mason City.
Harley Davidson Llewellyn, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend 10 years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
Llewellyn pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested by local law enforcement after an investigation into gunfire targeting specific Mason City homes in April and May 2022. Llewellyn was then indicted in federal court for illegal weapons possession and state charges were dropped.
Llewellyn pleaded guilty to the federal charge in October 2022.