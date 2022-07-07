Man accused of murder at Prestage Foods in Wright County is ruled competent to stand trial

CLARION, Iowa – The man accused of killing a co-worker at the Prestage pork processing plant in Eagle Grove has been ruled competent to stand trial.
Lukouxs Alan Brown, 27 of Fort Dodge, was arrested for the killing of Wayne Smith, 50, in February 2021. Law enforcement says Brown cut Smith’s throat in an employee locker room.
Brown was found not competent to stand trial in April 2021 but after treatment and additional evaluations, he was ruled competent in June.
Brown has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to start on August 9 in Wright County District Court.