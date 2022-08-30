Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty.
Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment.
He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at a park in the 4400 block of 56th Street NW noticed Danielson staring at her. Officers say Danielson then followed the woman home and went inside. Police say Danielson encountered the woman’s father before leaving.
He was then arrested in the area of 50th Avenue and 55th Street.
Danielson’s trial is scheduled to begin on December 19.