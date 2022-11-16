Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty.
Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
Court documents state Wiechmann was Reichel’s Chief Financial Officer, the second-highest ranking executive in the company, and that he racked up hundreds of charges for entertainment, meals, hotels, airline tickets, a custom alarm service, and other retail products from stores such as Fleet Farm, Menards, Loews, Sams Club, Costco, and H-Vee. Wiechmann was also accused of keeping the credit card reward points from his unauthorized purchases.
He entered a guilty plea to one count of theft by swindle Wednesday. Wiechmann’s sentencing is set for February 14, 2023.