Man accused of a string of Mason City fires pleads guilty

Zachary Sankey

Zachary Sankey/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A series of early morning fires has resulted in a plea deal.

Zachary Bruce Sankey, 38 of Mason City, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree arson and one count of second-degree burglary after Mason City police and fire were called about a string of fires the morning of February 28.  Fires were reported at:

• 5:22 am – 324 S Kentucky Avenue – garage fire

• 5:30 am – Birch Drive / N Rhode Island Avenue – brush fire

• 6:25 am – Arona Home Essentials, 3701 4th Street SW – vehicle fire

• 6:45 am – Brothers Ace Hardware, 440 S Illinois Avenue – structure fire

• 7:15 am – Gracious Estates, 777 S Eisenhower Avenue – structure fire

Law enforcement says there is security video of Sankey inside Ace Hardware when that fire began.

Sankey has now pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.  The drug charge stems from an incident on March 7.

Sankey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.

