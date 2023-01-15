Making the most out of the weather at Cascade Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It was a good day to get outside and enjoy some of the nicer weather at places like Cascade Lake Park. The weather at the park was sunny, calm and pleasant. In the parking lot, some kids were tossing the football to each other. Others took things a bit more casually as they joined their doggos for a walk. Julia Gordon, a visitor of Cascade Lake Park, said it's important to appreciate nature.
“We’re part a nature. That’s what-we came from nature, and I just think I’m-I always just feel more alive, you know, when I’m outside," Gordon said.
People have had the chance to enjoy the park since 2019. It's one of many parks that Rochester has to offer.