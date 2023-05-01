Making Sure Your Lawnmower is in Great Shape

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Pat Kane, one of the assistant managers at the Northern Tool + Equipment location in Rochester, has some advice for you so that you can make sure your lawn mower is in great shape. When you get your lawn equipment out, he said you'll need to change your oil and fuel so your mower can run smoothly and have plenty of power for cutting. He also said you should get the machine's blades sharpened so your mower can cleanly cut the grass and not damage your lawn.
“If you do-are-are in need of bar-getting parts, is you gotta have the model and ty-you know-the-the information from your owner’s manual or something so that we can get you the appropriate parts. They’re not universal. The air filters, the spark plugs-they vary by the type a engine, so it’s not one-size-fits-all," Kane said.
He also said you should make sure your wheels are all set at the same height so you can cut your grass evenly. He also said you should change out your air filter if it's dusty. If your air filter is dusty, it will likely leave the engine starving for air and make you burn through your fuel faster.