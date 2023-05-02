ROCHESTER, Minn.-As the weather starts to warm up, you might want to start thinking about making sure your HVAC system is working well. Tom Duxbury, one of the project managers at Haley Comfort Systems, said you need to uncover your air conditioner so it can get plenty of airflow. In order to further improve airflow, it's also recommended to change the filter inside of your furnace monthly. Additionally, your HVAC system won't automatically switch from heating to cooling, so you'll have to manually adjust your thermostat.
“Currently right now, there’s tax credits up to $2,000 to trade in your existing a-air conditioner for a heat pump," Duxbury said.
If your system wasn't able to properly cool your place last year, you'll want to have the refrigerant levels checked. Without the proper refrigerant levels, your system could get damaged and break down in the heat. In that case, you'll want to call a mechanic.