Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday

A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota.
Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued accordingly with ice accumulations of over 0.25" possible across North Iowa, and a combination of ice and snow expected over southern Minnesota. Any ice accumulation is enough to disrupt travel and make roads impossible to drive on, but ice accumulations over 0.25" could also lead to power outages as the ice builds up and adds weight to the power lines. And due to uncertainties in where the cutoff between ice and snow will occur, the exact amount of snow that fall will depend upon how much ice proceeds it.
In any case, whether it's ice or snow, major impacts are expected for everyone early in the week. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing winter storm.