 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from later Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and
freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northwest and north
central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations
by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Significant
uncertainty remains in the advisory area in terms of icing
accumulations, as a shift in the system could greatly alter ice
amounts. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, in
addition to power outages.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to one
half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Next Winter Storm

A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota.

Winter Weather Alerts

Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued accordingly with ice accumulations of over 0.25" possible across North Iowa, and a combination of ice and snow expected over southern Minnesota. Any ice accumulation is enough to disrupt travel and make roads impossible to drive on, but ice accumulations over 0.25" could also lead to power outages as the ice builds up and adds weight to the power lines. And due to uncertainties in where the cutoff between ice and snow will occur, the exact amount of snow that fall will depend upon how much ice proceeds it.

In any case, whether it's ice or snow, major impacts are expected for everyone early in the week. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing winter storm.

Recommended for you