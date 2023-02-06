Major state grant awarded to Dobbins Creek project in Mower County

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A $395,000 state grant will help reconnect Dobbins Creek to its natural flood plain in an effort to improve wildlife habitat and address erosive areas.
This Conservation Partners Legacy grant was awarded through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Cedar River Watershed District (CRWD) will focus restoration in early 2024 on Dobbins’ north branch flowing through the Gene and Bridget Tapp farm in Dexter Township.
CRWD says a history of damaging flash floods has disconnected Dobbins Creek from parts of its natural floodplains, causing the stream to flow even more strongly after heavy rains. This causes erosion on streambanks that accounts for nearly half of the sediment found in the waters of Dobbins Creek, which flows through Austin’s Jay C. Hormel Nature Center and East Side Lake.
“We’re grateful for this significant grant and excited to tackle more problematic areas in the Dobbins watershed,” says Cody Fox, CRWD’s administrator and project manager. “It’s very clear this stretch of Dobbins needs help to stabilize itself and become a healthier stream.”
Restoration is being planned for more than a half mile of Dobbins’ north branch, southeast of Brownsdale.
CRWD says this is the second, major restoration on the Tapp farm for Dobbins. Several years ago, the first restoration involved similar work along an upstream stretch of Dobbins. When this next phase is completed, nearly 1.3 miles of the creek will have had restoration work.
The project will seek to create pools and rock riffles in the creek channel to support better habitat for fish and wetbugs. Crews also will plant and manage plants along the creek, reshape streambanks, clear out tree blockages that cause erosion and place chunks of rocks in highly erosive spots. Problematic trees on the streambank also will be removed where vegetation is lacking, leading to streambank erosion. Some of the trees will be drilled into the streambank with the root ball sticking out for streambank protection.