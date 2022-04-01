Major road construction projects scheduled to start Monday in SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Some major road construction projects are scheduled to begin in southeastern Minnesota on Monday, weather permitting.
Elcor Construction will start phase two of the reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Work will focus on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway and will take place from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, with Saturday construction possible if the project falls behind. Work will include landscaping, installation of railing, completion of bus stops, and electrical work.
The project has an expected completion date of September 2022.
The City of Rochester says road construction will also close 1st Avenue NW from Center Street to 1st Street NW. From Monday through July 31:
- 1 Ave NW will be completely closed from Center ST to 1 ST NW
- 1 Ave NW from 1 St NW to 2 St NW will have single lane traffic open in each direction
- A concrete barrier with fencing will be installed around the closure allowing access to the Mayo Loading dock from 1 ST NW
- A temporary pedestrian access route will be installed along east side of 1st Ave. from Center St. to 1st ST NW to allow north-south pedestrian traffic between two construction projects.
Construction will begin again on Monday on the 13th Avenue SW and 12th Avenue SW sanitary sewer and storm sewer relief line project in Rochester. This project will provide additional sanitary and stormwater capacity for current and future development in the St. Marys Place District of the Destination Medical Center and limit street flooding in the area that occurs in large storm events and create a new entrance to Kutzky Park.
Travel impacts include:
12th Ave W will be closed from 1st St NW to 1st St SW. This includes the intersections of 1 St NW and Center St W. Access to driveways will be impacted; the contractor will assist residents in this area with garbage pick-up and mail delivery. This closure is expected to last 5-6 weeks, weather dependent
Sections of sidewalk will be closed as needed. Pedestrians should watch for signs and use the open sidewalk on the other side of the street
Access to Kutzky Park is from 16 Avenue SW. This new entrance will be the permanent access to the park as the 13 Avenue SW entrance will be closed to automobile traffic
Travel impacts beginning April 18:
12 Ave W will be closed from 1 St NW to 1 St SW, including the 1 ST SW intersection. Access to driveways will be impacted; the contractor will assist residents in this area with garbage pick-up and mail delivery. This closure is expected to last 3-4 weeks, weather dependent
Sections of sidewalk will be closed as needed. Pedestrians should watch for signs and use the open sidewalk on the other side of the street
Starting Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be changing the intersection of Hwy 30 and Olmsted County Road 1 east of Stewartville to a four-way stop.
MnDOT says changes are being made to improve safety at the intersection, which has seen a series of crashes in the past five years, sometimes with drivers who were confused expecting vehicles in the other direction to stop. The state has recorded 17 crashes in five years, including three serious-injury crashes, but no fatalities.
The changes at Hwy 30 will include:
Oversized stop signs will be placed on both sides of road on the four roads that approach the intersection
Stop signs on both sides of Hwy 30 in each direction will have LED lights
Stop ahead signs on all four approaches
Stop bar painted at intersection on all four approaches
“Stop Ahead” painted on road approaching intersection on all four approaches
Highway 19 construction in Cannon Falls is also scheduled to start Monday. Drivers can expect traffic delays and lane closures downtown at crews remove the traffic signals and replace with a temporary four-way stop at Main and Fourth streets (Hwys 19 and 20).
The signal replacement is part of the repaving construction project. Stop signs at the intersection will direct vehicles at each approach to stop and then proceed when it is safe. MnDOT saystraffic backups are likely, especially during the peak travel times in the morning and afternoon.
Work scheduled to be completed is:
Repave Hwy 19 from 5th St. S to Almond St. in Cannon Falls
Alter pedestrian bump outs at Hwy 19 and Hwy 20 intersection
Improve truck turning at Hwy 19 and Hwy 20 intersection
Replace traffic signal at Hwy 19 and Hwy 20 intersection
Construct new sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards
And the beginning of construction on the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project is being delayed due to weather forecasts. MnDOT says work was set to resume work Monday but drivers will not encounter any traffic changes until sometime later in the week.
This is year two of the Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project. Work includes:
Rebuild Hwy 52 southbound from (4,000 feet north) Goodhue CR 9 to Goodhue CR 50
Build a new interchange at the intersection of Hwy 57/Goodhue CR 8 and Hwy 52
Replace the southbound bridge over Hwy 52 for Hwy 60 East
Build Goodhue CR 14 connection, frontage roads and cul de sacs
The following lane closures, lane shifts and detours will begin once construction starts and last for approximately seven months:
Single lane closures and head-to-head traffic
Crews will be reducing Hwy 52 to a single lane in each direction beginning one mile north of County 1 Blvd. and extending to 415th St
Motorists can expect single lane closures and lane shifts for approximately 6.3 miles. Signs will give advance notice of lane changes
Motorists traveling southbound on Hwy 52 will exit at County 1 Blvd. to access CR 9
Motorists traveling on CR 9 will utilize County 1 Blvd. north to connect to Hwy 52 southbound
Motorists traveling southbound on Hwy 52 will exit at CR 1 and travel south to connect to CR 8 on the west side of Hwy 52, or travel south on CR 1, easts on CR 9 to connect to CR 8 on the east side of Hwy 52
Motorists traveling on Hwy 52 north will exit at CR 9, and travel east to connect to CR 8, or travel west, head southbound on County 1 Blvd. to connect to CR 8
Motorists traveling northbound on Hwy 52 will exit at Hwy 60 west to connect to Hwy 57.
Motorists traveling on Hwy 57 will travel east on Hwy 60 to connect to Hwy 52.
Permanent township roadway access closures to Hwy 52 will occur in conjunction with the roadway restrictions. These closures are permanent to improve long-term safety along Hwy 52 by reducing uncontrolled intersection access. These access closures include 90th Avenue, 100th Avenue, and 110th Avenue.