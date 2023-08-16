Major road construction project planned near MercyOne North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A major construction project is being planned for the Highway 122/4th Street corridor in front of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
The Mason City City Council was updated on the planned improvements Tuesday. The project will be a complete reconstruction of the 4-lane pavement, median, turn lanes and sidewalks for approximately seventh-tenths of a mile between South Pierce and South Monroe Avenues. Construction is expected to take place in 2025 and 2026.
