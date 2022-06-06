Major expansion announced for Mitchell County bioscience facility

OSAGE, Iowa – A major expansion has been approved of the Valent BioSciences facility in Osage.
Construction is scheduled to being this summer and be completed by the middle of 2024. The company says the expansion will include:
- Production-scale fermentation and recovery equipment will be installed with full digital capabilities to produce products that increase crop yields, preserve forests, and protect the public from vector-borne diseases.
- A new pilot plant facility with state-of-the-art development equipment to accelerate introduction of new products and provide additional capacity and instrumentation to analyze and improve existing fermentation performance.
- Laboratory, office, maintenance, and warehouse areas will be expanded to house additional employees and provide an enhanced workplace environment.
Valent BioSciences also says the expansion will use forward-thinking practices that reduce overall CO2 emissions, energy usage, and wastewater volumes.
The company recently announced two environmental initiatives on land adjacent to its Osage facility. The first is the restoration of 34 acres of native prairie accessible to the public that will establish a diverse native habitat for birds, butterflies, insects, reptiles, and small wildlife. The second is a 1.5-megawatt alternating current solar field that will be constructed on 12 acres of land next to the prairie restoration project, which will provide approximately 8% of the Osage facility’s total annual electricity usage.