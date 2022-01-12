Major environmental projects planned for Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – Valent BioSciences is announcing two major environmental initiatives in Mitchell County.
The company, which produces a broad range of substances used in agriculture, public health, forest health, aquaculture, turf, structural pest control, and home and garden markets, says it is restoring 34 acres of highly diverse native prairie and constructing a 1.5-megawatt solar field.
Valent Biosciences says the prairie project will help establish and support a diverse native habitat for birds, butterflies, insects, reptiles, and small wildlife and also become a rest stop for monarch butterflies that migrate to and from Mexico each year. The company says it will sequester approximately 170 tons of carbon dioxide annually, helping mitigate the effects of greenhouse gas in the environment, and will be available for local community and school use.
Plans are for the solar field to be constructed on 12 acres of company property adjacent to the prairie restoration project in conjunction with its partners, OneEnergy Renewables and Heartland Power Cooperative. This field will include approximately 3,700 bifacial solar panels that produce power from both sides of the panel and also track the sun from east to west. Valent BioSciences says the solar field is expected to produce about 3.4 million kilowatt hours of solar-generated electricity annually, which is anticipated to provide approximately 8% of the Osage facility’s total annual electricity usage. This amount of electricity generated is enough to power approximately 425 average-sized homes annually.
“We are proud to support these environmental initiatives, which align with our focus on sustainability and enhancing the quality of life in our local communities,” says Paul Kelley, Valent BioSciences’ Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing. “Much work has also been going on behind the scenes to make these initiatives a reality, and we want to thank OneEnergy Renewables, the Heartland Power Cooperative, the City of Osage, the Mitchell County Conservation Board, and Pheasants Forever for their valuable contributions and assistance.”