Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of Mankato residents for three weeks for selling Mbox 30 pills, which are counterfeit oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. After agents conducted three controlled buys of the fentanyl pills and undertook hours of surveillance, 22 law enforcement officers searched four separate mobile homes in the University Mobile Home Park in Mankato around 8:30 am Wednesday.
The MRVDTF says it found 450 Mbox 30 pills, eight grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns, and several thousand dollars in cash. A 2-year-old child was also taken into protective custody after 33 Mbox 30 pills were found in the bedroom where the child was sleeping.
As part of Wednesday morning’s search, four people were arrested:
Geramy Durell Hopson, 35, accused of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Gary Don Mosley, 31, charged with 2nd Degree Controlled Substance Sales, Third Degree Controlled Substance Possession, Possess Firearm in Proximity to Controlled Substances.
Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, accused of Third Degree Controlled Substance Sales, Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Possession, Child Endangerment.
Sean Michael Nelson, 33, charged with Third Degree Controlled Substance Sales, Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Possession.
A woman who was also sought as part of the investigation was located and arrested in Nicollet County at approximately 1400 hours:
Lisa Lynn Robel, 54, of rural St. Peter, accused of Third Degree Controlled Substance Sales.
MRVDTF Agents continuing looking for another male believed to be involved with the distribution of the Mbox 30 pills;
Bryan Gerald Mortensen, 34, of Mankato, suspected of Third Degree Controlled Substance Sales. He turned himself in to law enforcement around 6 pm Wednesday.
The MRVDTF issued a statement about Wednesday morning’s raid:
“Today’s seizure of 450 dangerous Mbox 30 pills far exceeds MRVDTF seizure amounts of the pills from any prior year. So far in 2022, MRVDTF Agents have seized close to 1000 of the fentanyl pills in the Mankato area.”
Assisting with the raid were Cannon River Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Department of Public Safety, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.