Major discovery on scleroderma published by Hormel Institute researcher

AUSTIN, Minn. – A researcher at The Hormel Institute has published major discovery on possible treatment of scleroderma.
Dr. Rafael Contreras-Galindo, Assistant Professor and leader of the Genome Instability and Chromosome Biology research section, says the work of his team sheds team has shed important new light on how scar tissue forms in scleroderma, a process known as fibrosis. Scleroderma is a group of rare diseases that can be fatal where problems arise in the blood vessels and internal organs, often also associated with hardening and tightening of the skin.
“Decades ago, scientists discovered that scleroderma patients produce anti- centromere antibodies (ACAs). While ACAs have been a helpful diagnostic tool for Scleroderma disease progression, the mechanism of ACA production in Scleroderma has not been thoroughly explored,” says The Hormel Institute’s Souren Paul, PhD, who served as first author on this article. “This research study is the first to characterize centromere defects, ACA production, and fibrosis in scleroderma.”
The research article is entitled “Centromere defects, chromosome instability, and cGAS-STING activation in systemic sclerosis” and was published in the prestigious research journal Nature Communications.
“Uncovering the origins of fibrosis in scleroderma skin cells puts us closer to prevention and early treatment. This research is a breakthrough not only for scleroderma, but for other autoimmune and fibrotic diseases as well,” says Dr. Contreras-Galindo.
This research was supported by the National Scleroderma Foundation and the full paper is available here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-34775-8.