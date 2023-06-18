Major construction project to start Monday on 12th Street NE in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of 13th Street NE/12th Street NE are being closed for several months.
The Mason City Engineering Department says it is part of the Winnebago Way, 12th Street NE Street and Utility Rehabilitation SWAP Project. 12th Street NE will close Monday between North Carolina Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue and construction is expected to last into mid-September.
In August, 13th Street NE/12th Street NE will shut down between North Federal Avenue and North Carolina Avenue. This closure is expected to last through October.
The Mason City Engineering Department says access to homes and businesses along the corridor will be maintained with minimal interruption and the north-south intersection crossings of Elm Drive and North Carolina Avenue will be maintained as long as practical.