Main attractions announced for 2023 Austin Artworks Festival

AUSTIN, Minn. – The 12th annual Austin Artworks Festival will be held August 26 and 27 and is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the downtown area.
As part of the event, Chastity Brown will perform for the 8th annual Schindler Celebration at the Paramount Theatre. The Schindler Celebration is held annually to celebrate the life of family physician Dr. Dick Schindler who practiced medicine for over 40 years and passed away in 2014.
Featured artist for 2023 will be Heather Friedli. She was born in Los Angeles in 1982 and received a Bachelor of Fine Art from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in 2005. Firedli lives in St. Paul and is an award-winning snow sculptor. Festival spokespeople say Friedli is best known for her contemporary impressionist oil paintings, depicting her family heritage and the land in which she lives and her work is an effort to synthesize her love and experience in the natural world, and wilderness adventure travel.
The Austin ArtWorks Festival will feature 56 exhibiting artists from seven states, an Authors’ Stage, live music, free family art activities, art making demonstrations and the Trunk Show at the ArtWorks Center.