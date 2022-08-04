Mail delays impacting cash flow at some Med City businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mail delays continue to persist in Rochester and is beginning to impact some businesses' monthly cash flow.
Lee Herold, the owner of Herold Flags, said normally he would have 30 days to mail his payment for general merchandise.
However, Herold said an invoice takes about five days to arrive to his business and another five to mail back, which he said only leaves him now with 20 days.
The tightened bill window has left Herold to change his cash flow and sometimes purchase less product.
Herold said this is the first time he has experienced prolonged mail delays from the United States Postal Service (USPS).
"We have been getting mail for decades and it is usually on time and I do not blame the carriers. I have talked to carriers and they are working overtime. So, it is something in the system that has changed because mail used to come pretty fast," Herold said.
The city-wide mail delay has even caught the attention of U.S Sen. Tina Smith, who has mailed a letter to Postmaster Louis Dejoy asking him to address the Med City's issue.
In June, the USPS blamed mail delays on staffing shortages.