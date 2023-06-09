Madeline Kingsbury Benefit raising money for family

WINONA, Minn. - The Witoka tavern and reception hall will be hosting a benefit for the family of Madeline Kingsbury on Saturday - and they're getting some help from local businesses to make it happen.
"The Madeline Kingsbury Benefit" was originally scheduled while Kingsbury was still missing. With the news of her passing, the event organizers are more determined than ever to help the grieving family.
The event is being put together by family friends and Winona State's Phi Theta Chi Sorority.
The event will include a banquet, raffle, and silent auction, with proceeds going to Kingsbury's two children. Local businesses and community members donated all the items for the raffle and auction.
The benefit has three main organizers: Heidi Olson, Holly Stamschror, and Abbie Perlinger. They say the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.
"I've never seen anything like this," said Olson. "The towns and businesses have collected items, it just brings tears to my eyes. It really does."
Organizers are hoping to raise around $50,000 - $60,000 for the family. Music, games, and other activities will also be at the event.
The event will start at 3 p.m., but guests are encouraged to stop by whenever they can.
If you aren't able to attend but still want to support the family, you can find out more on the tavern's Facebook page.