MacNider Campground named one of Iowa's best municipal parks

MASON CITY, Iowa – Readers of a Seattle-based travel magazine has named MacNider Campground in Mason City as out of the top two municipal campgrounds in the state.
The editors of RVTravel.com says they asked their readers “What is the best city or county campground you have ever stayed in and why?” MacNider Campground and Pulpit Rock Campground in Decorah were selected in Iowa.
RVTravel.com caters to outdoor enthusiasts and was founded in 1999. It grew out of Out West: The Newspaper That Roams, a folksy travel newspaper editor Chuck Woodbury published in the ’90s from his motorhome as he explored the American West. It currently has 85,000 readers.
Margaret MacNider Campground was established in 1958 and features 23 acres of parkland. City officials say campers can choose from 20 full hookup trailer camping pads with water, sewer and electrical hookups, 55 sites with hookups for water and electrical, and 20 tent camping sites with water only, totaling 95 camping sites. A bath house includes restrooms, shower facilities, and coin-operated washers and dryers for laundry and is built as a storm shelter designed to withstand tornado-force winds. Other features include paved roads, a dump station and a tent camping area.