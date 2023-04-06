Machete attack sends Rochester teen to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen gets prison and probation for separate assault cases.
Jacob George Bale, 18 of Rochester, was accused of attacking a juvenile victim with a machete on October 12, 2022, after an argument about some stolen jewelry. Rochester police say the victim was cut in the head and when officers arrived after the assault, the victim’s head was wrapped in a bath towel that was soaked through with blood.
Bale was then arrested on October 26, 2022, in connection with the search for a missing juvenile. Police received a report just after 7 pm of a female without a shirt running around the area of N. Broadway Avenue and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Rochester police say a father was looking for his daughter, who had been missing from Stewartville for about a week. Investigators say when the father found his daughter and tried to restrain her, Bale pulled out a knife and then he and the girl ran away.
Bale was then located after police used a drone and a K-9 dog to find him.
Bale was charged with six felonies and three misdemeanors between the two cases. He pleaded guilty in January to two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Bale has now been sentenced to two years and three months in prison, with credit for 162 days already served, and five years of supervised probation.