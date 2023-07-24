M-Saxteen plays for Music is Good Medicine

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota National Guard 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” band played at Peace Plaza as part of Mayo Clinics Music is Good Medicine series.
The Red Bull band is split into smaller performing groups, one of which is M-Saxteen. M-Saxteen is a saxophone quintet that plays a variety of music from pop to classical. Professional musicians sometimes end up playing in military bands.
M-Saxteen member SFC Benjamin Hanson says, "Military music is one of the probably most underrated types of professional positions for musicians out there and we have such an opportunity to serve the community, not only in venues like this but also our veterans.”
When the group isn’t working on their military drills, they practice together as a group.
SFC Hanson says, "In the National Guard this is our MOS, is musician. So we do the Army stuff as well but then when we're not doing the real Army stuff we're doing the, our music mission and it is so cool to get to play for older generations and younger generations and just to connect with people musically."
The Red Bull band is touring Minnesota right now and will be at the Scott County Fair on July 27th and 28th.