 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lyrid Meteor Showers peaks tonight! Here's what you should know.

  • 0
Lyrid Meteor Shower

Every year in late April, the Earth passes through the debris trail of Comet Thatcher. The small pieces of debris (meteors) enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up as they do so, creating the spectacle we know as the Lyrid Meteor Shower. As the Earth passes through the center of that debris trail, that is when we get to the peak of the meteor shower and can see several meteors per hour. If you plan to try to check out the meteor shower, get away from city lights and other sources of light pollution and give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. Assuming the sky is clear where you live, you may be able to spot several meteors tonight.

Recommended for you