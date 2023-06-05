Lying for state benefits sends North Iowa woman to prison

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Lying to illegally receive state housing and food assistance is sending a Worth County woman to prison.
Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 46 of Northwood, was sentenced Monday to up to five years behind bars.
Mikesell pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for telling state officials her husband was not living with her in order to get $10,067 in state housing and food assistance. Investigators say the lying happened between November 21 and Mikesell’s arrest.
Charges of ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree fraudulent practice were dropped as part of a plea deal.